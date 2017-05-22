COD offers cybersecurity camps for te...

COD offers cybersecurity camps for teachers, students

Daily Herald

Two free GenCyber cybersecurity camps for middle and high school teachers and students will be held Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 28, at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. "We are pleased to provide this great opportunity for students and teachers to learn about a broad range of topics that are very important in today's increasingly digital world," said Joe Cassidy, dean of continuing education/extended learning.

