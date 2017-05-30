Blanding's turtles get a boost in DuPage
Standing knee-deep in a western DuPage County marsh, Leigh Anne Harden prepares to introduce a young Blanding's turtle to a much wider world. "He's very excited," says Harden, an assistant biology professor at Benedictine University in Lisle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops and Domestic Violence
|1 hr
|OlllllllO
|137
|Dumbing down high school
|3 hr
|Defeat Maxine Warren
|17
|Hey Johnnyboy or whatever you r calling yourself
|5 hr
|OlllllllO
|21
|Murder minded Johnnyboy
|5 hr
|Houby Day Parade
|11
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Fri
|OllllllO
|2
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|Fri
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|Fri
|OllllllO
|568
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC