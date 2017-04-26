Previous accusers could testify against defendant in Kristy Wesselman case
Michael Jones was arrested in 2015 in the rape and killing of 15-year-old Kristy Wesselman near Glen Ellyn in 1985. He faces trial in DuPage County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trespassing busts at four lakes. (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Bstraxz
|34
|County farm and jewel
|Fri
|Regan
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Emily Cruise
|389
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr 14
|untruenorth
|1
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Feb '17
|Captain Taint
|5
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb '17
|Lromeo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC