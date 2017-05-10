Crowd Gathers to Watch COD Meteorology Weather Balloon Launch
Approximately 150 people gathered in the Street Scene of College of DuPage's Homeland Security Education Center on the College's Glen Ellyn campus to watch the launch of a meteorological weather balloon. Kicking off the COD Meteorology program's 29th storm chasing season, the launch was attended by COD students, faculty and staff, as well as community members, meteorological industry experts, and past and current participants in the COD storm-chasing program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trespassing busts at four lakes. (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Bstraxz
|34
|County farm and jewel
|Fri
|Regan
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Emily Cruise
|389
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr 14
|untruenorth
|1
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Feb '17
|Captain Taint
|5
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb '17
|Lromeo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC