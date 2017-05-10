Crowd Gathers to Watch COD Meteorology Weather Balloon Launch

Approximately 150 people gathered in the Street Scene of College of DuPage's Homeland Security Education Center on the College's Glen Ellyn campus to watch the launch of a meteorological weather balloon. Kicking off the COD Meteorology program's 29th storm chasing season, the launch was attended by COD students, faculty and staff, as well as community members, meteorological industry experts, and past and current participants in the COD storm-chasing program.

