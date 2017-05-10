Crowd Gathers to Watch COD Meteorolog...

Crowd Gathers to Watch COD Meteorology Weather Balloon Launch

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Daily Herald

Approximately 150 people gathered in the Street Scene of College of DuPage's Homeland Security Education Center on the College's Glen Ellyn campus to watch the launch of a meteorological weather balloon. Kicking off the COD Meteorology program's 29th storm chasing season, the launch was attended by COD students, faculty and staff, as well as community members, meteorological industry experts, and past and current participants in the COD storm-chasing program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trespassing busts at four lakes. (Apr '12) Sat Bstraxz 34
County farm and jewel Fri Regan 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Fri Emily Cruise 389
West Chicago passes referendum.... May 9 resident 1
News Controversial gas station project clears hurdle... Apr 14 untruenorth 1
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... Feb '17 Captain Taint 5
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb '17 Lromeo 1
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,007,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC