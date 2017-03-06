Village Theatre to present 'The Laram...

Village Theatre to present 'The Laramie Project'

"The Laramie Project," Village Theatre Guild's third selection of the season, captures the soul of Laramie, Wyoming, as the townspeople struggle to make sense of the murder of Matthew Shepard, a young gay man. In the play written by Moises Kaufman and the Tectonic Theatre Project, 13 actors portray more than 60 characters searching to find a semblance of meaning for what happened.

