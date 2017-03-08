Trial opens for Glen Ellyn man charged with trying to kill dad
Once a proud Army veteran and truck driver, 62-year-old James Mitchell now walks with a cane for balance, gets easily confused and says he has no memory of what happened June 14. DuPage County prosecutors, however, think Mitchell was the victim early that morning of a violent attack by his 27-year-old son, Charles Mitchell, who was afraid his dad would call 911 and send him back to jail for an earlier fight with his brother. Charles Mitchell, who lived with his father and brother, Joseph, at a hotel on the 600 block of Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn, is standing trial this week, charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of domestic battery.
