The real deal: Find authentic antiques at Fox Valley show
Whether you're a little bit nostalgic or a serious antique lover seeking that one item to complete your collection, the 60th Spring Fox Valley Antiques Show is the place to find it all. Fifty-five vendors from all over the U.S. will have booths featuring furniture, clothing, artwork, jewelry and more in the Prairie Events Center, a well-lit building at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|9 hr
|Devin Reily
|332
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Captain Howdy
|40
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Sun
|Trump is the man
|1
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 27
|Federale
|8
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC