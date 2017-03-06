The real deal: Find authentic antique...

The real deal: Find authentic antiques at Fox Valley show

Whether you're a little bit nostalgic or a serious antique lover seeking that one item to complete your collection, the 60th Spring Fox Valley Antiques Show is the place to find it all. Fifty-five vendors from all over the U.S. will have booths featuring furniture, clothing, artwork, jewelry and more in the Prairie Events Center, a well-lit building at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

