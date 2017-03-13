Symposium on water challenges facing northeastern Illinois
A free symposium on the water-based challenges facing our region will be open to the public next month at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. The program, "Got H2O," will be offered from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. April 20 in the college's Student Services Center at 425 Fawell Blvd. Funded by the COD Foundation, and sponsored by the COD Environmental Club, the symposium will explore the contemporary challenges for sustainable management of water resources in northeastern Illinois, with a special emphasis on Lake Michigan, local public water supply and watersheds in DuPage County.
