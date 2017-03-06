Quick reflexes help capture winning o...

Quick reflexes help capture winning osprey image

Robin Green of Warrenville captured this image of an osprey fishing during a trip to Honeymoon Island State Park in Florida. Our photo staff picked it as the winner of our February Photo Finish contest.

