New Naperville restaurant brings 'ancestral' Mexican cuisine
The first of five restaurants to open in downtown Naperville's Water Street District will take diners south of the border and back in time. Called Quiubo , a combination of Spanish words that forms Mexican slang for "what's up?" the restaurant serves Mexican dishes from throughout the country and the ages, chief culinary officer and partner Ricardo Garcia-Rubio says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|6 hr
|Mike Castro
|334
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Mar 5
|Captain Howdy
|40
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar 5
|Trump is the man
|1
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 27
|Federale
|8
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC