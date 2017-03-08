Marie Antoinette to visit College of DuPage
Marie Antoinette, played by educational entertainer and dramatist Martina Mathisen, will visit College of DuPage to share her life story. The presentation is from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the Student Services Center, Room 3245, on the college's Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd. Admission is free.
