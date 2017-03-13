Illinois Woman Arrested for being 3 time over the Legal Limit
On Saturday, March 11th, at approximately 8:45 in the evening, an officer from the Marshall County Sheriff's Department conducted a traffic stop on a black 2015 Chrysler passenger vehicle in the area of US 30 and Fir Road. The driver, 28 year old Shalonda Fontenette of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, was found to be operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
