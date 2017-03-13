Holtz to speak at Retirement Expo to benefit DuPage Foundation

Legendary football coach Lou Holtz will headline an all-star lineup of the nation's top financial advisers during the DuPage County 2017 Retirement Expo on June 29 at the College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. The event is sponsored by Brookstone Capital Management, Perkins & Zayed, and Prizm Financial Advisors, and all proceeds from the event will benefit the DuPage Foundation.

