Glenbard Parent Series event: Raising Students for Success in a Diverse World

Thursday Mar 2

The Glenbard Parent Series and Families United for Students Excellence invite the community to hear nationally recognized speaker and author Milton Creagh discuss how parents and guardians can raise children to succeed in a diverse world. Creagh is a dynamic speaker and media personality with a common-sense message to aid parents in instilling strong values in teens.

