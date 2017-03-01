Glenbard Parent Series event: Raising Students for Success in a Diverse World
The Glenbard Parent Series and Families United for Students Excellence invite the community to hear nationally recognized speaker and author Milton Creagh discuss how parents and guardians can raise children to succeed in a diverse world. Creagh is a dynamic speaker and media personality with a common-sense message to aid parents in instilling strong values in teens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|6 hr
|Aaron Grace72
|331
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|17 hr
|Captain Howdy
|40
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|21 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 27
|Federale
|8
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC