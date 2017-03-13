Glen Ellyn poised to regain say in Co...

Glen Ellyn poised to regain say in College of DuPage building projects

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The College of DuPage and the village of Glen Ellyn are expected to undo an agreement that transferred the oversight of college building projects from the village to DuPage County officials. Village trustees on Monday night are slated to vote on the new pact, which would restore building and zoning oversight of the college's 273-acre campus to Glen Ellyn officials and refer any future regulatory disputes to an arbitrator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) 8 hr brian 8
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 9 hr Lloyd Cashner 336
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) Sun star 9
Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13) Sun mwm 14
Review: M Z United Inc (May '15) Mar 9 Kerry h 6
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Mar 5 Captain Howdy 40
News One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha... Mar 5 Trump is the man 1
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Dupage County was issued at March 13 at 2:52PM CDT

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC