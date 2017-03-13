Glen Ellyn poised to regain say in College of DuPage building projects
The College of DuPage and the village of Glen Ellyn are expected to undo an agreement that transferred the oversight of college building projects from the village to DuPage County officials. Village trustees on Monday night are slated to vote on the new pact, which would restore building and zoning oversight of the college's 273-acre campus to Glen Ellyn officials and refer any future regulatory disputes to an arbitrator.
