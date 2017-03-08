Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra Announces...

Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra Announces Stanger Audition Winner

21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The winners of the Dr. Robert Stanger Young Artists Audition for 2017 have been announced by the Elmhurst Symphony Association. Held on February 11 at Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church in Elmhurst, the competition showcased 25 outstanding high school musicians from many of the western suburbs.

