Elmhurst Symphony announces young artist audition winners
Aditi Prakash, a senior at Naperville North High School, took first place for her viola concerto at young artists auditions held by the Elmhurst Symphony Association. Held last month at Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, the competition showcased 25 outstanding high school musicians from many of the Western suburbs.
