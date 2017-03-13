COD to Host Second Annual STEM-CON Ap...

COD to Host Second Annual STEM-CON April 29

College of DuPage will host its second annual STEM-CON, a free, fun interactive event celebrating science, technology, engineering and math, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, on the College's Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd. This event focuses on family-friendly, hands-on activities in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math . STEM-CON will start at 9 a.m. with a keynote talk "Mathematics can be Tasty" by Dr. Eugenia Cheng, Scientist in Residence at Chicago's School of the Art Institute and author of "How to Bake Pi."

