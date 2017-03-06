COD Hosts Free Tour of Field Museum Native American and Hawaiian Collections March 18
College of DuPage is hosting a free visit to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Saturday, March 18. This trip is free and open to the public. Transportation will be provided via bus, departing from the COD Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd., at 8:45 a.m. and returning by 3:30 p.m. Participants will meet prior to 8:45 a.m. at the main entrance near the College's cafeteria in the Student Resource Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|2 hr
|Kenny Davis
|333
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Captain Howdy
|40
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Sun
|Trump is the man
|1
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 27
|Federale
|8
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC