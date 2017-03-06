COD Hosts Free Tour of Field Museum Native American and Hawaiian Collections March 18

College of DuPage is hosting a free visit to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Saturday, March 18. This trip is free and open to the public. Transportation will be provided via bus, departing from the COD Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd., at 8:45 a.m. and returning by 3:30 p.m. Participants will meet prior to 8:45 a.m. at the main entrance near the College's cafeteria in the Student Resource Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.