Breuder lawsuit to continue against C...

Breuder lawsuit to continue against COD trustees

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

Former College of DuPage President Robert Breuder's lawsuit against three current and one former school trustee will continue after a federal judge refused to dismiss the case in its entirety. Breuder filed the federal lawsuit against the Glen Ellyn school's seven-member board of trustees and specifically former Chairwoman Kathy Hamilton and three current board members -- Deanne Mazzochi, Frank Napolitano and Charles Bernstein -- after he was fired in October 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 6 hr Todd Sharp 330
District 94 Referendum Wed A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Feb 27 Federale 8
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Feb 26 Red hot nacho tip 38
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... Feb 20 Captain Taint 5
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC