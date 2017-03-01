Breuder lawsuit to continue against COD trustees
Former College of DuPage President Robert Breuder's lawsuit against three current and one former school trustee will continue after a federal judge refused to dismiss the case in its entirety. Breuder filed the federal lawsuit against the Glen Ellyn school's seven-member board of trustees and specifically former Chairwoman Kathy Hamilton and three current board members -- Deanne Mazzochi, Frank Napolitano and Charles Bernstein -- after he was fired in October 2015.
