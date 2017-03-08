Author to speak on helping students s...

Author to speak on helping students succeed in a diverse world

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Daily Herald

The Glenbard Parent Series and Families United for Students Excellence invite the community to hear speaker and author Milton Creagh discuss how parents and guardians can raise children to succeed in a diverse world. The program, for both families and students, begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Glenbard South High School, 23W200 Butterfield Road, Glen Ellyn.

