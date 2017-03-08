A Master Bedroom Gets a Silver Lining

A Master Bedroom Gets a Silver Lining

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

A Chicago-area homeowner remakes her room into an adult-friendly retreat with rich fabrics and a mix of metals The impetus for redesigning Tiffany Kinney's relaxing master suite was a stressful event: A miscalculation during the construction of her 5,000-square-foot home in the Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn, Ill., caused it to slant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 16 hr Kenny Davis 333
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Mar 5 Captain Howdy 40
News One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha... Mar 5 Trump is the man 1
District 94 Referendum Mar 1 A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Feb 27 Federale 8
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 279,413,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC