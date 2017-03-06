5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs
Mike Super's Magic and Illusion show plays Belushi Performance Hall at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, March 4. Be wowed by illusionist Mike Super in Glen Ellyn, rock on to some hair bands at the Genesee in Waukegan and try out a new restaurant during MB Financial Park's first Restaurant Week in Rosemont. Those are just a few ideas for fun in the suburbs this weekend.
