Seven Things I'Ve Learned: an Evening with Ira Glass Comes to The Mac

Thursday Feb 16

Ira Glass , the award-winning creator, producer and host of NPR's "This American Life" brings "Seven Things I've Learned: An Evening With Ira Glass " to the McAninch Arts Center Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. Media sponsor for this event is WBEZ 91.5 FM. Using audio clips, music, and video, Glass shares lessons from his life and career in storytelling and gives insight into what inspires him to create, what drives his passion, and how failures and successes informed his decisions.

