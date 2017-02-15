Seven Things I'Ve Learned: an Evening with Ira Glass Comes to The Mac
Ira Glass , the award-winning creator, producer and host of NPR's "This American Life" brings "Seven Things I've Learned: An Evening With Ira Glass " to the McAninch Arts Center Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. Media sponsor for this event is WBEZ 91.5 FM. Using audio clips, music, and video, Glass shares lessons from his life and career in storytelling and gives insight into what inspires him to create, what drives his passion, and how failures and successes informed his decisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Feb 17
|Reasonable Republ...
|8
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Feb 17
|Peter White1570
|311
|Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump...
|Feb 15
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Feb 15
|CCCC
|37
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Feb 13
|Your mothers pimp
|4
|Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09)
|Feb 11
|Camel Knuckle
|8
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 11
|Furr Burger
|6
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC