Program portrays original Tupperware lady
Actress and historian Leslie Goddard will portray the original Tupperware party lady, Brownie Wise, in a presentation at the Glen Ellyn History Center and explain how Wise revolutionized product sales. Goddard's presentation begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn.
