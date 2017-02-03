Program portrays original Tupperware lady

Actress and historian Leslie Goddard will portray the original Tupperware party lady, Brownie Wise, in a presentation at the Glen Ellyn History Center and explain how Wise revolutionized product sales. Goddard's presentation begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn.

