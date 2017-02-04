Press presence prompts Roskam staff to turn constituents away from district office
ST. CHARLES – One of those attending a Feb. 1 organizing meeting to counter President Donald Trump's agenda said she came from U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam's West Chicago district office where constituents were turned away. St. Charles resident Patty Gawrys said though the group had an appointment to discuss the Affordable Care Act, Roskam's staff canceled the appointment and refused to meet with them because a reporter was present.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|3 hr
|mee
|3
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|13 hr
|Molly Mirs
|299
|Illinois woman charged in dog poop-infused melt... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Chicago Phart
|6
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Tue
|Lromeo
|1
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Mon
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|The Palos Hills poster
|Mon
|Winola Court
|104
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|Feb 5
|Captain Dingdong
|5
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC