Press presence prompts Roskam staff to turn constituents away from district office

ST. CHARLES – One of those attending a Feb. 1 organizing meeting to counter President Donald Trump's agenda said she came from U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam's West Chicago district office where constituents were turned away. St. Charles resident Patty Gawrys said though the group had an appointment to discuss the Affordable Care Act, Roskam's staff canceled the appointment and refused to meet with them because a reporter was present.

