43 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Wischermann Partners appointed Paul E. Cardona as GM of the Le Meridien Chicago - Oakbrook Center. Combining his background with luxury and lifestyle hotels, Cardona will bring over 22 years of hotel expertise to Chicago to spearhead the operation of the 172-room property.

