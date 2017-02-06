Paul E. Cardona has been appointed General Manager at Le Meridien Chicago - Oakbrook Center - IL,...
Wischermann Partners appointed Paul E. Cardona as GM of the Le Meridien Chicago - Oakbrook Center. Combining his background with luxury and lifestyle hotels, Cardona will bring over 22 years of hotel expertise to Chicago to spearhead the operation of the 172-room property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|12 hr
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|The Palos Hills poster
|13 hr
|Winola Court
|104
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|22 hr
|Jennie Booth
|296
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Sun
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|Sun
|Captain Dingdong
|5
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC