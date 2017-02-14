Park district finally gets state grant, plans upgrades at Lake Ellyn
Visitors to Lake Ellyn will see a "finished product" this summer when the Glen Ellyn Park District plans to complete a project funded in part by a newly released state grant. The park district intended to make the improvements while restoring the Lake Ellyn Boathouse to a close replica of its original 1935 design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
