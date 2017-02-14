Park district finally gets state gran...

Park district finally gets state grant, plans upgrades at Lake Ellyn

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Visitors to Lake Ellyn will see a "finished product" this summer when the Glen Ellyn Park District plans to complete a project funded in part by a newly released state grant. The park district intended to make the improvements while restoring the Lake Ellyn Boathouse to a close replica of its original 1935 design.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP is a JAGOFF 1 hr Not my president 7
News Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump... 4 hr Mikey 2
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) 6 hr CPD bred him 36
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 11 hr Dan Pierce 307
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... Mon Your mothers pimp 4
News Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09) Feb 11 Camel Knuckle 8
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Feb 11 Furr Burger 6
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC