Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peace, unity
Imam Shamshad Nasir will help lead an interfaith service to pray for peace and unity at a mosque near Glen Ellyn Thursday night. A mosque near Glen Ellyn will invite members of all faiths to a prayer service held nearly a week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning entry into the United States for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.
