Glenbard parenting event to focus on preparing teens for transition to adulthood

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present a Parenting Guide to Independent, Safe and Successful Young Adults with Carol Ann Tomlinson on Thursday, March 2. Parents want their children to grow up to be safe, successful and independent, but attempting to parent for all three goals can be tricky. It can be difficult to know how to parent so that young people understand the relationships and the contradictions between safety, success and independence. Tomlinson taught young adolescents for 20 years before working at the University of Virginia, where she now teaches older adolescents.

