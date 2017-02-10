Glenbard District 87 Feb. 22 parenting event to explore Transforming Lives with Everyday Leadership
The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present Transforming Lives with Everyday Leadership/"Lollypop Moments" with author Drew Dudley on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Dudley is a world-class storyteller who helps discusses leadership in a practical, humorous and hopeful way to create cultures of everyday leadership. He argues we too often make leadership into something beyond us, reserved for the extraordinary or a select few.
