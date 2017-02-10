Glenbard District 87 Feb. 22 parentin...

Glenbard District 87 Feb. 22 parenting event to explore Transforming Lives with Everyday Leadership

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present Transforming Lives with Everyday Leadership/"Lollypop Moments" with author Drew Dudley on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Dudley is a world-class storyteller who helps discusses leadership in a practical, humorous and hopeful way to create cultures of everyday leadership. He argues we too often make leadership into something beyond us, reserved for the extraordinary or a select few.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 10 hr SCAM 304
TRUMP is a JAGOFF Wed mee 3
News Illinois woman charged in dog poop-infused melt... (Sep '10) Feb 8 Chicago Phart 6
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb 7 Lromeo 1
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago Feb 6 Captain Dingdong 2
The Palos Hills poster Feb 6 Winola Court 104
Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak Feb 5 Captain Dingdong 5
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,754,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC