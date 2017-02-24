Glen Ellyn town hall addresses education, Affordable Care Act
Crowds pack a town hall meeting Feb. 22 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn. The meeting was put on by the group Our Voice – Chicago West Suburbs, part of the Indivisible national movement that seeks to resist the Trump agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|9 min
|Ryan Wood
|321
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|8 hr
|Federale
|8
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Red hot nacho tip
|38
|Oral sex?
|Feb 23
|Club member
|5
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Feb 20
|Captain Taint
|5
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Feb 20
|Captain Taint
|9
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC