Glen Ellyn Park District Approves Lake Ellyn Park Improvements for 2017

The Glen Ellyn Park District Board of Commissioners approved construction bids at the February 21st Park Board meeting for elements related to implementing Phase III of the Lake Ellyn Park Master Plan. Phase III highlights include: replacement of the playground ; park amenities such as energy-efficient L.E.D. pathway lights, park benches, bike rack, picnic tables, trash and recycling receptacles; a fishing pier in the northwest corner of the lake; vegetative restorers ; interpretative signage; and realigned paths in the southern portion to expand green space closer to the lake and landscape.

