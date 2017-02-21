Glen Ellyn Park District Approves Lak...

Glen Ellyn Park District Approves Lake Ellyn Park Improvements for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Glen Ellyn Park District Board of Commissioners approved construction bids at the February 21st Park Board meeting for elements related to implementing Phase III of the Lake Ellyn Park Master Plan. Phase III highlights include: replacement of the playground ; park amenities such as energy-efficient L.E.D. pathway lights, park benches, bike rack, picnic tables, trash and recycling receptacles; a fishing pier in the northwest corner of the lake; vegetative restorers ; interpretative signage; and realigned paths in the southern portion to expand green space closer to the lake and landscape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 22 hr Jared Nelson58 321
Oral sex? Thu Club member 5
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... Feb 20 Captain Taint 5
TRUMP is a JAGOFF Feb 20 Captain Taint 9
News Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump... Feb 15 USS LIBERTY 4
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb 7 Lromeo 1
News Man blames friend for fatal strike (Mar '06) Nov '16 xcop 130
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,133,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC