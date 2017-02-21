Glen Ellyn Park District Approves Lake Ellyn Park Improvements for 2017
The Glen Ellyn Park District Board of Commissioners approved construction bids at the February 21st Park Board meeting for elements related to implementing Phase III of the Lake Ellyn Park Master Plan. Phase III highlights include: replacement of the playground ; park amenities such as energy-efficient L.E.D. pathway lights, park benches, bike rack, picnic tables, trash and recycling receptacles; a fishing pier in the northwest corner of the lake; vegetative restorers ; interpretative signage; and realigned paths in the southern portion to expand green space closer to the lake and landscape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|22 hr
|Jared Nelson58
|321
|Oral sex?
|Thu
|Club member
|5
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Feb 20
|Captain Taint
|5
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Feb 20
|Captain Taint
|9
|Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump...
|Feb 15
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|Man blames friend for fatal strike (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|xcop
|130
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC