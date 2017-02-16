Glen Ellyn man charged in COD armed robbery
Bail was set Friday for one of two former College of DuPage students accused of stealing a student's purse and backpack in the college's parking lot. Judge Richard Russo on Friday morning set bail at $250,000 for Javon Burruss, 19, 390 Spruce Lane, Glen Ellyn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|8 hr
|Sean Boots
|310
|Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump...
|Wed
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Wed
|CCCC
|37
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Tue
|Not my president
|7
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Feb 13
|Your mothers pimp
|4
|Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09)
|Feb 11
|Camel Knuckle
|8
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 11
|Furr Burger
|6
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC