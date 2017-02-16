Glen Ellyn man charged in COD armed r...

Glen Ellyn man charged in COD armed robbery

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Daily Herald

Bail was set Friday for one of two former College of DuPage students accused of stealing a student's purse and backpack in the college's parking lot. Judge Richard Russo on Friday morning set bail at $250,000 for Javon Burruss, 19, 390 Spruce Lane, Glen Ellyn.

