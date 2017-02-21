Glen Ellyn Boy Scout receives highest rank in scouting
Boy Scout Troop 575 has awarded the Eagle rank, Scouting's highest rank, to Erik Schreiber of Glen Ellyn. He is the 50th scout from the Troop to be awarded this rank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|10 hr
|Erin Russ
|314
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Mon
|Captain Taint
|5
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Mon
|Captain Taint
|9
|Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump...
|Feb 15
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Feb 15
|CCCC
|37
|Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09)
|Feb 11
|Camel Knuckle
|8
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 11
|Furr Burger
|6
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC