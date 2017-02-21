Glen Ellyn Boy Scout receives highest...

Glen Ellyn Boy Scout receives highest rank in scouting

Boy Scout Troop 575 has awarded the Eagle rank, Scouting's highest rank, to Erik Schreiber of Glen Ellyn. He is the 50th scout from the Troop to be awarded this rank.

