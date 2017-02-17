Free STEMinar Series Features Dr. Amanda Petford-Long Feb. 23

Argonne Distinguished Fellow Dr. Amanda Petford-Long will present "Understanding Nanomaterials: How Microscopy Can Help" at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Student Services Center, Room 2201, at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn. The free presentation, which is open to the public, is part of the College's STEMinar Series, which consists of a variety of talks related to science, technology, engineering and/or mathematics.

