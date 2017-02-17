Free STEMinar Series Features Dr. Amanda Petford-Long Feb. 23
Argonne Distinguished Fellow Dr. Amanda Petford-Long will present "Understanding Nanomaterials: How Microscopy Can Help" at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Student Services Center, Room 2201, at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn. The free presentation, which is open to the public, is part of the College's STEMinar Series, which consists of a variety of talks related to science, technology, engineering and/or mathematics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|16 hr
|Reasonable Republ...
|8
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|23 hr
|Peter White1570
|311
|Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump...
|Feb 15
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Feb 15
|CCCC
|37
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Feb 13
|Your mothers pimp
|4
|Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09)
|Feb 11
|Camel Knuckle
|8
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 11
|Furr Burger
|6
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC