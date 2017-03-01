Fire service could cost more in Glen ...

Fire service could cost more in Glen Ellyn

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Daily Herald

Glen Ellyn trustees plan to increase monthly fire service fees to pay for operational costs and to establish a reserve fund for building projects at the village's two stations. Trustees expressed initial support Monday night for the higher rates for five categories of property owners.

