Fire service could cost more in Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn trustees plan to increase monthly fire service fees to pay for operational costs and to establish a reserve fund for building projects at the village's two stations. Trustees expressed initial support Monday night for the higher rates for five categories of property owners.
