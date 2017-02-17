Explore the Humanities at College of DuPage Feb. 20 to 25

Discover the individualities and connections between various areas of study within humanities at "Transformations," the inaugural humanities festival at College of DuPage Monday, Feb. 20, to Saturday, Feb. 25. The event features College faculty, instructors and staff drawing from anthropology, architecture, art, earth science, film, history, music and sociology to discuss ideas and people that lead to transformations in a variety of areas. Additionally, the festival runs in conjunction with COD's Global Flicks series; "Dark Light," an exhibition at the Cleve Carney Art Gallery at the McAninch Arts Center; and a production of "Good People" by Buffalo Theatre Ensemble also at the MAC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.