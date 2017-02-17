Explore the Humanities at College of ...

Explore the Humanities at College of DuPage Feb. 20 to 25

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Daily Herald

Discover the individualities and connections between various areas of study within humanities at "Transformations," the inaugural humanities festival at College of DuPage Monday, Feb. 20, to Saturday, Feb. 25. The event features College faculty, instructors and staff drawing from anthropology, architecture, art, earth science, film, history, music and sociology to discuss ideas and people that lead to transformations in a variety of areas. Additionally, the festival runs in conjunction with COD's Global Flicks series; "Dark Light," an exhibition at the Cleve Carney Art Gallery at the McAninch Arts Center; and a production of "Good People" by Buffalo Theatre Ensemble also at the MAC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP is a JAGOFF Feb 17 Reasonable Republ... 8
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Feb 17 Peter White1570 311
News Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump... Feb 15 USS LIBERTY 4
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Feb 15 CCCC 37
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... Feb 13 Your mothers pimp 4
News Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09) Feb 11 Camel Knuckle 8
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Feb 11 Furr Burger 6
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,998,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC