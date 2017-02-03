District 89 superintendent: No boundary changes for next year

Glen Ellyn Elementary District 89 is preparing to scrap plans to adopt boundary changes for the coming school year and instead focus on possible solutions to overcrowding for 2018-19. In a Friday afternoon tweet, the district said Superintendent Emily Tammaru will "recommend to delay a decision on new boundaries" when the school board meets at 8 a.m. Saturday at Glen Crest Middle School, 725 Sheehan Ave., Glen Ellyn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.