'Discovering Marie Curie' at Glen Ell...

'Discovering Marie Curie' at Glen Ellyn History Center

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Daily Herald

"Discovering Marie Curie," a one-woman play featuring actress and teacher Maria Bakalis, is presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St. The presentation is an opportunity for students to learn about Curie, who dedicated her life to the pursuit of scientific discovery and scientific inquiry. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for Glen Ellyn Historical Society members, and $5 for students 18 and younger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... 1 hr Your mothers pimp 4
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 8 hr Chase Smith13 305
News Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09) Sat Camel Knuckle 8
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Sat Furr Burger 6
schmale & north ave Sat Butter Knuckles 9
TRUMP is a JAGOFF Sat Sarah 5
News Illinois woman charged in dog poop-infused melt... (Sep '10) Sat Sarah 7
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC