'Discovering Marie Curie' at Glen Ellyn History Center

"Discovering Marie Curie," a one-woman play featuring actress and teacher Maria Bakalis, is presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St. The presentation is an opportunity for students to learn about Curie, who dedicated her life to the pursuit of scientific discovery and scientific inquiry. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for Glen Ellyn Historical Society members, and $5 for students 18 and younger.

