Construction on Glen Ellyn police station ahead of schedule
Contractors previously expected to complete their work in August. But crews have made significant progress on the building of the two-story, 29,000-square-foot station because of the mild winter and now plan to complete the project in July, Assistant Police Chief Bill Holmer said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|15 hr
|Captain Taint
|5
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|15 hr
|Captain Taint
|9
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|21 hr
|Caitlin Wall
|312
|Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump...
|Feb 15
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Feb 15
|CCCC
|37
|Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09)
|Feb 11
|Camel Knuckle
|8
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 11
|Furr Burger
|6
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC