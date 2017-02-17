Construction on Glen Ellyn police sta...

Construction on Glen Ellyn police station ahead of schedule

Contractors previously expected to complete their work in August. But crews have made significant progress on the building of the two-story, 29,000-square-foot station because of the mild winter and now plan to complete the project in July, Assistant Police Chief Bill Holmer said Monday.

