College of DuPage Hosts Cassini Spacecraft Discussion Feb. 11

College of DuPage Assistant Astronomy Professor Joe DalSanto will host a discussion of NASA's Cassini spacecraft from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Health and Science Center, Room 1234, on the College's Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd. This free event provides a comprehensive look at Cassini, which has orbited Saturn since 2004, completely revolutionizing scientists' understanding of the planet's system. From the intriguing ring system to its family of fascinating moons, Cassini ends its voyage this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.