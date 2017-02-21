COD to Host Sustainability Film and Discussion Series This Spring
College of DuPage will host a series of four free film screenings focused on sustainable energy this spring beginning on Tuesday, March 7. All screenings will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Health and Science Center, Room 1234, on the College's Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd. These screenings are free and open to the public. Shown in conjunction with the College's free Natural Resources Symposium Series, the series will feature award-winning films covering a variety of issues related to contemporary energy use and sustainable practices.
