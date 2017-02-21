COD College Theater Presents 'The Bal...

COD College Theater Presents 'The Ballad of the Sad Caf ' March 2 to 19

Tuesday Feb 21

College of DuPage College Theater presents Edward Albee's adaptation of Carson McCullers' twisted love triangle, "The Ballad of the Sad Café," on Thursday, March 2, to Sunday, March 19, in the Studio Theatre of the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn. Years after Miss Amelia throws her husband, Marvin Macy, out of her house on their wedding night, Marvin returns to town and finds Amelia now showering her dwarf cousin, Lymon, with affection.

