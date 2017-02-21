Cat's Pajamas to perform at Glenbard South
The Cat's Pajamas Vocal Band , a high energy, professional a cappella group, will perform at Glenbard South High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, as part of its 10th annual Music in Schools Tour. This tour brings student choral clinics, school assemblies and evening shows to communities across the nation to raise money for school music programs.
