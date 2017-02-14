Budget gap could spur College of DuPa...

Budget gap could spur College of DuPage tuition increase

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Daily Herald

Trustee Frank Napolitano, who is chairman of the budget committee, said College of DuPage would be in better financial straits if the state paid all its obligations. College of DuPage officials will need to increase tuition rates or spend down reserves -- or a combination of the two -- to avoid "programmatic cuts" in fiscal 2018.

