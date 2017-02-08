Batavia native featured in ESO's 'Fou...

Batavia native featured in ESO's 'Fountains of Rome' concerts

Monday Feb 6

Organist Jonathan Rudy, a native of Batavia, will appear with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra this weekend, performing Saint-Saëns' majestic Symphony No. 3, Organ Symphony.

Glen Ellyn, IL

