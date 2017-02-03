Author events: Veronica Roth discusses new book Feb. 9 in Naperville

International best-selling author Veronica Roth discusses and signs copies of her new book, "Carve the Mark," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Community Christian Church in Naperville. Young adult authors B.T. Gottfred and Gretchen McNeil discuss their new novels at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.