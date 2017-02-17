Author events: Chicago writer Kathleen Rooney discusses 'Lillian Boxfish' in Lake Forest
Chicago author Kathleen Rooney will read from, discuss and sign copies of her book "Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Lake Forest Book Store. Meet political scientist and author Richard Sobel as he discusses his book "Citizenship as Foundation of Rights: Meaning for America" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|3 hr
|Captain Taint
|5
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|3 hr
|Captain Taint
|9
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|9 hr
|Caitlin Wall
|312
|Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump...
|Feb 15
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Feb 15
|CCCC
|37
|Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09)
|Feb 11
|Camel Knuckle
|8
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 11
|Furr Burger
|6
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC