Additional burglary charges filed against real estate agent, cops say
A Roselle woman was charged last month with burglary for allegedly entering a Glen Ellyn home in her role as a real estate agent and stealing several pieces of jewelry, police said. Jamie B. Detwiler, 37, already facing similar charges in Wheaton and Palatine, entered a Glen Ellyn home that was for sale on Oct. 6 and allegedly took the jewelry, according to Bill Holmer, Glen Ellyn's assistant chief of police.
